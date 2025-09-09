29 Years On, Family Still Seeks Answers in Woman's Murder

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Twenty-nine years after the murder of a female student at Tokyo's Sophia University, the bereaved family and police continue seeking information that could lead to the arrest of the murderer and resolution of the high-profile incident.

Relatives of the victim, Junko Kobayashi, then 21, and others took to the streets of the capital to ask members of the public for information on Tuesday, which marked the 29th anniversary of the murder, as a suspect has yet to be identified. "We want to keep going, so that the case is solved," a bereaved family member said.

In the morning, Kenji Kobayashi, the 79-year-old father of Junko, laid flowers and offered a prayer at a "jizo" statue erected at the site of the murder to console the soul of the victim. Some 20 other people, including the chief of Kameari Police Station of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department, accompanied Kenji.

"What we fear most is that the case will be forgotten," Kenji said. "Every day, we are living our lives dreaming of the case being resolved."

At Keisei Electric Railway Co.'s Shibamata Station in Tokyo's Katsushika Ward, Kenji and police officers handed passersby flyers and memo pads in which facts about the murder case are written.

