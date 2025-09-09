Lower U.S. Tariffs on Japan to Take Effect by Sept. 16

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--U.S. tariff rates on some Japanese goods are expected to be formally lowered by Sept. 16, Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa said Tuesday.

Akazawa, Japan's chief negotiator in tariff talks with the United States, announced this prospect at a press conference.

"This is not the end of the negotiations," Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said at a meeting of the government's headquarters on measures related to the U.S. tariffs the same day. "It is necessary to ensure that the (Japan-U.S.) agreement will be implemented and to respond immediately if new concerns arise," he added.

During the meeting, Akazawa reported achievements from his latest visit to Washington, such as an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump, a joint statement released by the Japanese and U.S. governments and a memorandum on Japanese investments in the United States.

Participants were informed that the government has held related briefing sessions for a total of more than 10,000 business operators in all of the country's 47 prefectures.

