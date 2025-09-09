Japan LDP to Hold Full-Scale Presidential Election
Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided to hold its upcoming presidential election in a full-scale format, at a General Council meeting Tuesday morning.
The election to pick the successor to outgoing President Shigeru Ishiba, the country's prime minister, is likely to take place Oct. 4 after the candidacy filings expected for Sept. 22.
In the full-scale poll, votes will be cast by the party's lawmakers of both chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament, as well as by rank-and-file party members and supporters nationwide.
Under its rules, the LDP is basically required to hold a full-scale presidential election when the party's presidency becomes vacant during the term of office.
But in a particularly urgent situation, the party may adopt a simpler form of electing the new president at a plenary meeting of its lawmakers of both chambers, based on votes from the lawmakers and three representatives from each prefectural chapter.
