Japan LDP to Hold Full-Scale Presidential Election

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided to hold its upcoming presidential election in a full-scale format, at a General Council meeting Tuesday morning.

The election to pick the successor to outgoing President Shigeru Ishiba, the country's prime minister, is likely to take place Oct. 4 after the candidacy filings expected for Sept. 22.

In the full-scale poll, votes will be cast by the party's lawmakers of both chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament, as well as by rank-and-file party members and supporters nationwide.

Under its rules, the LDP is basically required to hold a full-scale presidential election when the party's presidency becomes vacant during the term of office.

But in a particularly urgent situation, the party may adopt a simpler form of electing the new president at a plenary meeting of its lawmakers of both chambers, based on votes from the lawmakers and three representatives from each prefectural chapter.

