Hitachi to Expand Investment in U.S.: Pres. Tokunaga

Washington, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Hitachi Ltd. President and CEO Toshiaki Tokunaga said Monday that the major Japanese heavy machinery maker plans to expand its investment in the United States.

Noting that the company invested more than 12 billion dollars in the United States in the five years through 2024, Tokunaga said at a press conference, "We want to spend the same amount or more" by around 2030.

The press conference was held in Maryland, as Hitachi's largest railway vehicle plant in North America, located in the eastern U.S. state, started full-scale operations the same day.

U.S. President Donald Trump has introduced a high tariff policy, aiming to revive his country's manufacturing industry. Hitachi is promoting local procurement worldwide, while the high U.S. tariffs have led companies that have advanced into the United States to face higher costs for importing parts and components.

"I'm worried about the impact of the U.S. tariff policy on the global economy," Tokunaga said, voicing concern over the possibility of Hitachi's clients curbing investments in the digital and other fields.

