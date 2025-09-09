Japanese Actor Kazuko Yoshiyuki Dies at 90

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese actor Kazuko Yoshiyuki died of pneumonia at a hospital in Tokyo on Sept. 2. She was 90.

She appeared in various productions, including the popular television drama series "Sannen B-gumi Kinpachi Sensei" (Mr. Kinpachi in Class 3B) and the film "Ai no Borei" (Empire of Passion), which was directed by Nagisa Oshima.

In 1957, Yoshiyuki got her first leading role in "The Diary of Anne Frank," a play with the Mingei Theatre Company, drawing attention.

She also appeared in "Okuribito" (Departures), which won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film in 2009.

She worked as an essayist as well.

