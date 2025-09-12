Struggling Train Firm in Japan Turns to Self-Deprecating Humor

Newsfrom Japan

Choshi, Chiba Pref., Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese local railway operator has seized on its financial difficulties as a public relations opportunity by using self-deprecating humor to attract more tourists to the area.

Choshi Electric Railway Co., based in the city of Choshi in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, operates just one train line, which has resulted in persistent deficits.

After regaining profitability at one point, the company registered its first red ink in four years in the business year ended in March 2025, due to rising prices.

Hoping to overcome the situation, the company in April this year said that the 6.4-kilometer railway line running between Choshi and Tokawa stations will now be nicknamed as "Inubo Gakeppuchi Line," or "Inubo cliff edge line."

The nickname reflects the company's "cliff edge," referencing both its dire financial situation and a stretch of cliffs in the prefecture. Cape Inubo and Byobugaura coastal cliffs are one of scenic spots near the line.

