LDP to Hold Full-Scale Leadership Poll on Oct. 4

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided Tuesday to hold a full-scale leadership election on Oct. 4, with candidacy filings set for Sept. 22.

The full-scale election will include votes by rank-and-file party members and supporters nationwide, as well as by the party's lawmakers in both chambers of the Diet.

The party election follows Prime Minister and LDP President Shigeru Ishiba's announcement of his resignation on Sunday.

On Wednesday, former LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, 69, is expected to hold a press conference and formally announce his candidacy in the upcoming party election. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 64, has also decided to run, according to informed sources.

Sanae Takaichi, 64, is preparing to run for leadership, while Takayuki Kobayashi, 50, is considering whether to throw his hat in the ring. Takaichi and Kobayashi are both former economic security ministers.

