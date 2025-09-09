Japan's Prince Hisahito Visits Emperor Showa's Mausoleum

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Prince Hisahito visited the mausoleum of Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa, in a western Tokyo suburb on Tuesday to report the completion of his coming-of-age ceremony.

The prince, wearing morning dress, approached the mausoleum to make a "tamagushi" ritual offering and prayed.

He later visited the mausoleums of Emperor Taisho, and his wife, Empress Teimei, as well as Empress Kojun, Emperor Showa's wife.

Prince Hisahito, the only son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, underwent his coming-of-age ceremony on Saturday and visited Ise Jingu, a major Shinto shrine, in the city of Ise in the central prefecture of Mie on Monday.

On Wednesday, a luncheon to commemorate his coming-of-age is scheduled in Tokyo, with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and others invited.

