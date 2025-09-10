Japanese Mayor Faces Criminal Complaint over Academic Record

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--The city assembly of Ito in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, has filed a criminal complaint against Maki Takubo, the mayor of Ito, over allegations that she falsified her academic record.

The complaint was submitted to the Ito Police Station of the Shizuoka prefectural police department on Tuesday by officials of the assembly, including its head, Hiromichi Nakajima, who argue that the Toyo University diploma shown by Takubo, 55, in June was a fake.

It was forged to mislead the public into believing that Takubo graduated from the private university, the assembly officials said in the complaint.

In July, Takubo, who previously claimed that she graduated from Toyo University, admitted that she was actually expelled from the school.

Determining that Takubo lied about her academic record at a meeting last month of a special committee tasked with investigating the allegations, the city assembly passed a no-confidence motion against the mayor on Sept. 1.

