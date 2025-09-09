Japan, Slovakia to Deepen Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday agreed with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini that their countries will enhance bilateral security cooperation.

During their meeting in Tokyo, Ishiba emphasized his wish to "strengthen cooperation with Slovakia, a member of the European Union and NATO, as the international security environment is becoming more severe."

Pellegrini responded that he hopes to continue strengthening the two countries' cooperation in various fields.

The two leaders exchanged views on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear and missile development. They agreed to address issues facing the international community together.

