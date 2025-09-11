Asics Gearing Up for World Athletics Championships in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Asics Corp. is one of Japanese sporting goods manufacturers looking to promote their products at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Shoes and other gear from Asics will be used by over 100 athletes from around the world at the event, set to kick off on Saturday, including Yoshihide Kiryu, a Japanese sprinter who is set to compete in the men's 100-meter race.

In 2019, Asics launched its C-Project, which is aimed at pursuing the art of running extremely fast. The "C" stands for "chojo," or "reaching the peak" in Japanese, according to the company.

At that time, the world of long-distance running shoes was dominated by non-Japanese brands with thick-soled shoes.

A few athletes, however, maintained their allegiance with the Asics brand. Hoping to quickly meet expectations from athletes who remained loyal to the company, Asics created sample shoes at an eye-opening pace and asked the athletes for their feedback.

