Japan, Philippine Defense Chiefs Affirm Deeper Ties

Seoul, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro agreed Tuesday to strengthen cooperation between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the Philippine military, amid China's growing military presence in the East and South China seas.

During their meeting in Seoul, the defense chiefs also agreed to speed up discussions to conclude a general security of military information agreement, or GSOMIA, that would allow the two countries to share classified information.

After the meeting, Nakatani told reporters, "The fact that we confirmed our commitment to deepening defense cooperation is very meaningful for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region."

