Seven-Eleven Shows Robots Stocking Shelves, Doing Cleaning

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Seven-Eleven Japan Co. on Tuesday showed to media organizations robots stocking shelves and doing the cleaning in a convenience store in Tokyo in a demonstration experiment.

Human workers concentrate on such tasks as selling products handled at the counter and managing the selling area.

In the store, a robot was stocking shelves with bottled drinks and canned alcohol in the backroom. It can put about 80 bottles on shelves per hour, a company official said.

There are robots that wipe windows and clean the floor.

An avatar store clerk was introduced to remotely answer questions from customers about such things as how to use self-checkout and recommendations.

