Kirin Releases Electric Cup that Enhances Salty Taste

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese food and beverage maker Kirin Holdings Co. on Tuesday started selling Electric Salt Cup, which uses electricity to enhance the perception of the salty taste and umami in food.

The company developed the tableware for health-conscious consumers and is considering selling the product in other parts of Asia from next year.

By sending small and safe amounts of current into food from the cup when turned on, sodium ions that cause the salty taste can be easily touched by the tongue, making the taste stronger.

The product is expected to be used for soups. The cup is available on the company's official online store at a price of 26,950 yen and is slated to go on sale at electronics retailers in November and later.

Kirin Holdings has also released Electric Salt Spoon, a device with the same taste-enhancing technology.

