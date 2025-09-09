Japan, Bahrain to Deepen Energy, Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, agreed on Tuesday to deepen their countries' ties across various fields including energy and security.

During the two countries' first strategic dialogue in Tokyo, Iwaya voiced his concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza as the ministers discussed situations in the Middle East.

Iwaya expressed his view that behavior that undermines the foundation of a two-state solution for peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel are "unacceptable."

The two agreed to work closely together on international issues. They also reaffirmed the importance of resolving Iran's nuclear issue through talks.

