Ishiba to Attend U.N. General Assembly

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba plans to attend a U.N. General Assembly session in New York later this month to deliver a speech, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

It is expected to be his last overseas trip as prime minister as Ishiba said Sunday that he will step down.

In his speech, Ishiba is expected to call for maintaining and enhancing a free and open international order. He may include his opinion on World War II in the speech to mark the 80th anniversary this year of the end of the war.

During the trip, Ishiba may meet with U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government plans to express its position on whether to recognize a Palestinian state at an international conference set for Sept. 22 in New York.

