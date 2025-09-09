Mitsubishi Electric to Acquire U.S. Security Firm

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Electric Corp. said Tuesday that it will acquire U.S. security firm Nozomi Networks Inc. for about 130 billion yen, making it the biggest deal by the Japanese company.

The Japanese electronics company hopes that the transaction will help it boost security support for manufacturing and social infrastructure businesses amid rising concerns over cyberattacks.

Nozomi Networks, founded in 2016, specializes in technology that monitors telecommunications using infrastructure facilities and equipment at manufacturing sites for abnormalities.

Mitsubishi Electric signed a cooperation agreement with the U.S. company last year and holds a 7 stake. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of the year.

The Japanese company hopes to integrate Nozomi Networks' technology into its Serendie digital platform for analyzing and utilizing data obtained from equipment and systems.

