CDP Official Hints at PM Candidate Other than Party Head Noda

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--A senior official of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan said Tuesday that the opposition camp needs a unified candidate for the next prime minister, and suggested that CDP head Yoshihiko Noda may not be such a candidate.

“Our top priority is to call (on other opposition parties) to support Noda” in the upcoming parliamentary vote to choose the successor to outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, said CDP Secretary-General Junya Ogawa at a press conference.

Ogawa added, however, “If that doesn’t go well, there should be political maneuvering, including on a possible opposition-unified candidate (other than Noda).”

