EU Envoy Calls for Deeper Ties with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--European Union Ambassador to Japan Jean-Eric Paquet has called for deeper ties between the two major economies in the fields of defense, economic security and industrial development.

"We are like-minded partners, which share values and principles," Paquet told a press conference at the EU Delegation to Japan in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Paquet emphasized that the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region "are intimately linked" amid increased geopolitical risks, such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's increasing maritime assertiveness.

The EU hopes to conclude with Japan an information protection treaty, which would enable the exchange of classified information, and promote dialogue between their defense industries, he stated.

Paquet also said the EU will work closely with Japan to enhance supply chain resilience and voiced hopes for greater cooperation between universities and research institutes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]