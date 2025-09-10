JAL Given Stern Warning over Captain's Drinking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry gave a stern warning to Japan Airlines on Wednesday morning over a scandal involving a captain who drank excessively in Hawaii prior to his duties.

"We deeply apologize," JAL President Mitsuko Tottori said in a press conference after the airline received the warning. She said the company will not assign flights to pilots who have a high risk of drinking issues.

Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Yasuo Ishii, director-general of the Aviation Safety and Security Department of the ministry's Civil Aviation Bureau, handed a document to Yukio Nakagawa, managing executive officer of JAL, who also serves as chief safety officer, demanding a report on measures to prevent a recurrence by the end of September.

"We recognized personal malice" in the case, said the ministry official. "We cannot say that JAL's internal management and supervision were adequate."

According to JAL, the 64-year-old captain who was assigned to pilot a flight to Chubu Centrair International Airport in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, from Honolulu on Aug. 28 drank three 568-milliliter bottles of beer with 9.5 pct alcohol on the previous day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]