Ex-Japan Lawmaker Ono Pleads Not Guilty in LDP Funds Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese lawmaker Yasutada Ono pleaded not guilty Wednesday over a high-profile political funds scandal involving factions of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The first hearing for Ono, 66, a former member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, and secretary Yoshiko Iwata, 62, was held at Tokyo District Court.

"I deeply apologize for causing great political distrust to the people," Ono said before entering his plea. But he added: "There was no collusion of false statements. I am morally responsible, but I have never committed a crime."

According to the indictment, Ono and Iwata failed to include a total of 51 million yen in funds kicked back from the now-defunct LDP faction linked to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in his own fund management organization's political funds reports for 2018 to 2022.

Ono was indicted without arrest on charges of violating the political funds control law and left the party in January 2024. After the indictment, he held a press conference in the Diet and claimed his innocence, saying he had left everything to his office and did nothing suspicious.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]