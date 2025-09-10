Sake from Yamanashi Wins Major Prize at Int'l Competition

Newsfrom Japan

London, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--"Shichiken Hakushin," a sake from Yamanashi Prefecture, central Japan, was awarded this year's top prize of the sake division at a renowned annual international wine competition held in London on Tuesday.

The high-end "junmai daiginjo" product made by Yamanashi Meijo Co. from the city of Hokuto became the first sake from the prefecture winning the Champion Sake award at the International Wine Challenge, one of the world's biggest wine competitions.

Shichiken Hakushin is made from locally grown rice cultivated with 50 pct less agrochemicals and chemical fertilizers than usual. The rice is polished down to 27 pct of its original size before use. The sake is brewed at low temperatures and aged for one year.

The IWC jury described Shichiken Hakushin as being "delicate and pure, with aromas of white peach and spring water, balanced by soft rice sweetness and a silky finish."

Yamanashi Meijo President Tsushima Kitahara expressed joy over the award, saying, "This is an opportunity for us to deliver (to people) sake from Yamanashi, which is famous for its wine."

