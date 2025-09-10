Ito Mayor Dissolves City Assembly after No-Confidence Motion

Newsfrom Japan

Ito, Shizuoka Pref., Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Ito Mayor Maki Takubo dissolved the assembly of the city in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, on Wednesday, after the assembly passed a no-confidence motion against her in the wake of allegations that she falsified her academic record.

Under a provision in the local autonomy law, the mayor had 10 days to decide whether to resign or dissolve the assembly. As the no-confidence motion was passed Sept. 1, the deadline for her decision was Thursday this week.

If a fresh no-confidence motion is passed following a city assembly election, set to take place within 40 days after the dissolution, Takubo will lose her job.

"I thought that we should seek judgment from citizens in light of the fact that assembly deliberations crucial for people's lives were abandoned," Takubo told reporters after notifying the assembly of the dissolution.

Takubo, who had claimed that she graduated from Toyo University, a private institution in Japan, said in July that she, in fact, had been expelled from the school.

