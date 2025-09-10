Mitsui Chemicals, 2 Others to Integrate Polyolefin Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Idemitsu Kosan Co. and Sumitomo Chemical Co. said Wednesday that they have reached a basic agreement to integrate their polyolefin operations in April 2026.

Through the step, the three Japanese companies aim to rationalize production of polyolefin, a type of plastic, in response to a worsening of the market due to overproduction by Chinese makers and shrinking demand in Japan reflecting its falling population.

In the scheme, Tokyo-based Prime Polymer Co., owned 65 pct by Mitsui Chemicals and 35 pct by Idemitsu Kosan, will be merged with Sumitomo Chemical's polyolefin operations.

After the integration, the ownership of Mitsui Chemicals, Idemitsu Kosan and Sumitomo Chemical will come to 52 pct, 28 pct and 20 pct, respectively.

Among polyolefin-based materials, polyethylene is used in shopping bags and other products, and polypropylene in items including automobile parts.

