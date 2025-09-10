Japan Beer, Quasi-Beer Sales Down 11 Pct in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Beer and quasi-beer sales at four major Japanese brewers in August fell an estimated 11 pct from a year earlier in volume, down for the fifth consecutive month, their latest data show.

Beer demand stagnated at restaurants as consumers tended to refrain from going out due to the severe summer heat. In addition, retail stores had sluggish sales because more consumers became budget-minded amid rising prices.

"With the unprecedented heat, our conventional belief that beer sells better in hot weather didn't apply," an official at one of the four brewers said.

By type, sales of beer and "happoshu" quasi-beer products were down 9 pct and 11 pct, respectively, according to the data released Tuesday. Beer-like "third-segment" alcoholic beverages saw the largest decrease of 16 pct.

In volume, beer and quasi-beer sales declined 8 pct at Suntory Spirits Ltd. and 9 pct at Sapporo Breweries Ltd.

