MUFG Bank to Open Retail Outlet for 1st Time in 20 Yrs

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--MUFG Bank will open a novel small branch to deal exclusively with individual customers in Tokyo's Minato Ward on Friday, after refraining from setting up a retail outlet for some 20 years.

Located in the NEWoMan Takanawa shopping complex adjacent to East Japan Railway Co.'s Takanawa Gateway Station, the manned outlet will not handle cash but promote in person the major Japanese bank's new, comprehensive financial services made available on a dedicated app.

Specifically, its staff will chiefly help customers open accounts or give them advice on asset investment. But they will also hold events such as one to provide financial education to children.

At a ceremony held Monday ahead of the opening, MUFG Bank President and CEO Junichi Hanzawa said the bank is taking on the "new challenge of drastically transforming" its outlets.

The bank is also set to open a similar outlet in the city of Mino, Osaka Prefecture, next month as part of a project to convert a third or fourth of its branches totaling around 320.

