Japan Govt Spokesman Slams Israel for Qatar Strike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi condemned Israel on Wednesday for its strike against the leadership of the Islamic group Hamas in Doha, Qatar.

"(The attack) hinders diplomatic efforts and threatens Qatari sovereignty and safety as well as regional stability," Hayashi told a news conference. He said that no Japanese nationals have been reported to be affected by the strike so far.

Japan stands with Qatar, Hayashi said, adding he strongly urges Israel to "return to negotiations immediately and work sincerely to achieve a ceasefire and the release of hostages."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]