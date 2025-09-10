Japan Opposition Parties Call for Early Diet Session

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition parties on Wednesday asked the government to convene an extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, as soon as possible.

They are concerned about the prospect of a prolonged political vacuum, following a decision by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party to hold a vote on Oct. 4 to choose a successor to Prime Minister and LDP President Shigeru Ishiba, who said on Sunday that he would step down.

The request for an early Diet session was submitted to Fukushiro Nukaga, speaker of the House of Representatives, its lower chamber, based on Article 53 of the Constitution.

A similar request will be submitted to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, said Mizuho Fukushima, leader of the Social Democratic Party.

The opposition parties said that the LDP has put its internal politics above people's lives and left many issues that need be solved immediately, such as soaring prices.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]