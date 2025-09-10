Motegi Announces Bid for LDP Leadership

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Toshimitsu Motegi, former secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Wednesday that he will run in the Oct. 4 party leadership election to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Motegi was the first to declare candidacy for the upcoming LDP presidential election. He expressed confidence that he can collect 20 nominations from LDP lawmakers, which are necessary to join the race.

Former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 50, has also decided to run in the leadership race, informed sources said the same day.

At Wednesday's press conference in the Diet, Motegi, 69, said, "I will seek a new coalition framework with parties that share our basic policies," showing his willingness to expand the ruling bloc, which currently comprises the LDP and Komeito.

Citing Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People as possible coalition partners, Motegi said, "I want to talk in earnest (with potential partners)."

