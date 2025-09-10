6 JP Dragon Crime Ring Members Arrested after Extradition

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Police in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Wednesday transported six members of the "JP Dragon" crime ring from the Philippines to Japan and arrested them for their alleged involvement in special fraud.

The police believe that the six have defrauded at least 250 people in 20 Japanese prefectures out of approximately 900 million yen since around October 2019.

According to the arrest warrant, the members, including 27-year-old Akira Sanbonchiku, allegedly stole a cash card from a then 89-year-old man in Warabi, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, in April 2023 by calling the victim's home and telling him that they would dispatch a police officer as there were many incidents of cash cards being used fraudulently.

The police did not disclose whether the suspects have admitted to the allegations.

Some of the suspects are believed to have ties with another crime group, whose members used the pseudonym "Luffy." Investigators are looking into potential links between the two crime rings.

