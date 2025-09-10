CDP Head Noda Eyes Azumi as Party Secretary-General

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda has decided to appoint Jun Azumi, the current chairman of the House of Representatives' Budget Committee, as secretary-general of the main opposition party in a leadership reshuffle on Thursday, it was learned Wednesday.

Azumi, 63, a 10-term House of Representatives lawmaker and former finance minister, has a close relationship with Noda and has been involved in parliamentary affairs for many years, during which he has built connections with ruling and opposition lawmakers.

Noda expects that the veteran lawmaker's appointment to a key party post will help rebuild the party, amid an uncertain political outlook after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation.

Noda also plans to appoint Shoichi Kondo, 67, as executive deputy party leader and former executive deputy leader Seiji Osaka, 66, as chairman of the Election Strategy Committee. Kondo is the head of the largest intraparty group, and Osaka is a member of the liberal-leaning group.

The group has distanced itself from the party leadership since Noda became party leader last September. Noda hopes the appointments of Kondo and Osaka will unify the party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]