3 Japanese Firms to Integrate Polyolefin Biz

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Idemitsu Kosan Co. and Sumitomo Chemical Co. said Wednesday that they have reached a basic agreement to integrate their polyolefin operations in April 2026.

The move comes as the three Japanese petrochemical companies struggle with overproduction in China and shrinking demand at home.

Sumitomo Chemical will hand over its domestic polyolefin operations to Prime Polymer Co., a joint venture between Mitsui Chemicals and Idemitsu Kosan.

The three companies have about 390 billion yen in combined polyolefin sales. They expect to achieve at least 8 billion yen in annual cost cuts through the integration.

After the integration, Prime Polymer will be owned 52 pct by Mitsui Chemicals, 28 pct by Idemitsu Kosan and 20 pct by Sumitomo Chemical.

