Indefinite Term Upheld for Japanese Man for Robbery in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo High Court on Wednesday upheld a lower court ruling for a 54-year-old man sentencing him to an indefinite prison term over a robbery resulting in death in Komae, Tokyo, in 2023.

Presiding Judge Masato Ito dismissed an appeal filed by the defense for Hiroyuki Nomura against the verdict handed down by the Tachikawa branch of Tokyo District Court in February this year.

The case was one of a series of high-profile robberies committed across Japan by a group led by masterminds using the pseudonym Luffy.

On Jan. 19, 2023, Nomura, in conspiracy with other perpetrators, assaulted a woman, then 90, at her home in Komae and caused her to die, and stole three luxury watches worth about 580,000 yen in total from the house, according to the rulings by the district court branch and the high court.

The defense side claimed that Nomura did not use violence at all against the woman.

