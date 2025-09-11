JR Tokai to Introduce Hybrid Train Car

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, has said that it will introduce a hybrid passenger train car powered by a diesel engine and storage batteries for the first time.

The HC35 car will be used for some services in central Japan, including Rapid Mie linking Nagoya Station in Aichi Prefecture with Iseshi and Toba stations in neighboring Mie Prefecture.

A total of 38 units will be introduced from fiscal 2028 to fiscal 2029, according to an announcement made on Wednesday.

The new car will achieve a fuel economy about 35 pct better than those of existing models and a carbon dioxide emission cut of around 30 pct. The car will also have five security cameras and a restroom accessible to wheelchair users.

"We're also developing train cars such as a hydrogen-powered model," JR Tokai President Shunsuke Niwa told a press conference the same day. "We'll continue efforts to achieve decarbonization."

