Crown Princess Kiko Turns 59 with Relief over Son's Coming of Age

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Princess Kiko turned 59 on Thursday, feeling relieved that her son, Prince Hisahito, had completed his coming-of-age ceremony.

"I want him to embrace every responsibility, play his role and walk his own way," she said in a written answer to questions from the press.

On Saturday, the traditional coming-of-age ceremony was held for the first time since the previous one, for Crown Prince Akishino, 59, the father of the 19-year-old prince, was held 40 years ago.

Crown Princess Kiko said that her son "appeared to feel the importance of the ceremony and his own responsibilities and duties" while preparing for it.

"I was deeply moved by the traditional Imperial ceremony being passed on from father to son and by Hisahito performing it with reverence," the Crown Princess said.

