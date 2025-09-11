Japan Opposition CDP Launches New Executive Team

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan launched a new executive team under its leader, Yoshihiko Noda, on Thursday, picking former Finance Minister Jun Azumi as secretary-general.

Noda gave several executive posts to younger CDP members. Satoshi Honjo, 50, became chairman of the Policy Research Committee. Harumi Yoshida, 53, was appointed executive deputy president, and So Watanabe, 47, was named public relations chief. The three are all two-term members of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

Shoichi Kondo, 67, former state environment minister, was named executive deputy president, while Seiji Osaka, 66, former executive deputy president, was named chairman of the Election Strategy Committee. The two are members of the CDP's largest intraparty group, which had distanced itself from Noda's leadership.

Noda carried out the reshuffle to strengthen party unity and engage more with younger voters following the CDP's failure to increase its seat share in July's election for the House of Councillors, the Diet's upper chamber.

Speaking to reporters, Noda said that he considered "the balance between stability and a sense of renewal" when picking appointments.

