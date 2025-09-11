Japan Opposition CDP Launches New Leadership

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Thursday launched its new leadership team, picking House of Representatives lawmaker Satoshi Honjo, 50, as head of its Policy Research Committee.

CDP President Yoshihiko Noda unveiled the new lineup of his party's leadership at a general meeting of its lawmakers held at the party headquarters, where the plan was approved.

With the leadership reshuffle, Noda intends to strengthen party unity at a time when some members are showing frustration over the party's failure to increase its presence in the July 20 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

Honjo was first elected to the Lower House in 2021 from the No. 8 constituency in Chiba Prefecture, after serving as policy secretary to Katsuya Okada, former head of the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan and former foreign minister.

Noda picked Jun Azumi, 63, the current chairman of the Lower House's Budget Committee, as secretary-general.

