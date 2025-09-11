Jera Considering Procuring Alaska LNG

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Jera Co., a Japanese power generation company, said Thursday that it is considering procuring liquefied natural gas produced in Alaska.

The company said it has signed a letter of intent with Glenfarne LLC, a U.S. company that leads an LNG development project in Alaska, to advance discussions on the purchase.

Glenfarne said that it expects to supply a million tons of LNG from the Alaska project to Jera annually for 20 years.

The move comes after Japan and the United States recently said that Japan agreed to explore a new Alaskan LNG offtake agreement as part of a trade deal between the two countries.

The project is expected to cost as much as over 6 trillion yen as it seeks to build about 1,300 kilometers of pipeline from natural gas fields in northern Alaska to the southern part of the state.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]