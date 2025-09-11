S. Korea's Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Thursday showed his eagerness to further strengthen bilateral ties with Japan after the upcoming leadership change there.

The two East Asian neighbors can work together on many fronts, including the economy and private-sector exchanges, despite differences in positions over history and territorial issues, Lee told a press conference to mark the first 100 days of his presidency.

A new framework of bilateral cooperation is needed in the field of economy, he said, apparently bearing in mind his country's interest in joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership for free trade, led by Tokyo.

Lee met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in late August during his first visit to Japan since taking office. They agreed to develop the bilateral relationship in a future-oriented way.

Regarding Ishiba's recent announcement of his decision to resign, the president stressed that it does not matter who is Japan's prime minister or South Korea's president when it comes to the bilateral relationship.

