Child Abuse Deaths Total 65 in Japan in FY 2023

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--The number of children who died from abuse totaled 65 in Japan in fiscal 2023, down by seven from the preceding year, an expert panel of the Children and Families Agency said Thursday.

Excluding family suicide cases, the figure came to 48. Of them, 33 died before reaching 1 year old, including 16, who passed away within 24 hours after birth, up by seven. Most of their mothers were not given maternal and child health handbooks, and local governments were therefore unaware of their pregnancies, according to the government agency.

In cases other than family suicides, 19 children, the largest number, were abused mainly by their birth mothers. Real mothers and fathers were the main abusers for seven children, and birth mothers and their boyfriends for two.

Twenty-five deaths were blamed on neglect, such as being abandoned, and 21 on physical abuse.

In family suicide cases, birth mothers were responsible for the deaths of nine children and real fathers for seven.

