Teachers Nabbed for Sharing Girls' Images Face More Charges

Nagoya, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police on Thursday served third arrest warrants on two elementary school teachers linked to an online chat group sharing secretly taken images and videos of girls.

This time, Yuji Moriyama, 42, a teacher at a municipal elementary school in the central Japan city of Nagoya, is suspected of damaging property by smearing his bodily fluids on the musical recorders of seven girls at his home in the city between October last year and May this year.

The Aichi prefectural police department also suspects that Moriyama possessed images of girls secretly taken in June this year by Fumiya Kosemura, 37, the other of the two teachers.

The total number of children victimized by the group has risen to at least 25, according to the police.

Meanwhile, Kosemura, a teacher at a municipal elementary school in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, is suspected of molesting a girl in the prefecture between June and October last year, secretly filming her and sharing some images in the group, believed to have been joined by some 10 members including Moriyama.

