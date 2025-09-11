Japan, Portugal to Upgrade Ties to Strategic Partnership

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his Portuguese counterpart, Luis Montenegro, agreed Thursday to elevate relations between the two countries to a strategic partnership.

The two leaders, meeting at the Japanese prime minister's office in Tokyo, also agreed to strengthen Japanese-Portuguese cooperation in various fields including economy and security.

Ishiba and Montenegro shared the recognition that the security of Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific is increasingly inseparable and confirmed their commitment to work together to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"We shared the understanding that close cooperation is more important than ever," Ishiba said at a joint press conference, referring to relations between Japan and Portugal.

Montenegro voiced Portugal's desire to enhance relations with Japan.

