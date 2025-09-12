Keizai Doyukai Discusses Fate of Chairman Niinami

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Association of Corporate Executives, or Keizai Doyukai, on Thursday held the first meeting of an ethics panel set up to discuss whether to allow its chairman, Takeshi Niinami, to stay on after his residence was searched by police last month over supplements he purchased.

Keizai Doyukai plans to reach a conclusion by the end of this month.

The panel comprises four directors and one auditor from Keizai Doyukai. The members' names have been withheld to secure fairness in the panel's debates.

It will discuss issues including Niinami's qualification as the leader of Keizai Doyukai, and submit a report to the association's decision-making Board of Directors.

The board will then make a decision on the treatment of Niinami.

