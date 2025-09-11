Hakamata Files Libel Suit over Prosecutor-General's Statement
Newsfrom JapanSociety
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Shizuoka, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Iwao Hakamata, a former death row inmate who has been acquitted in a retrial for the 1966 murder of a family in Shizuoka Prefecture, on Thursday filed a libel lawsuit over a statement issued by Prosecutor-General Naomi Unemoto following the acquittal.
In the written complaint filed with Shizuoka District Court, Hakamata demands a consolation payment of 5 million yen from the state and the display of an apology advertisement on the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office's website for a year.
The complaint alleges that Unemoto's statement, released when the prosecution decided not to appeal the acquittal last October, effectively regarded Hakamata as a criminal and constituted libel.
In the statement, Unemoto said that the acquittal "cannot be accepted at all and should be appealed to a higher court," while apologizing for putting Hakamata in a situation where his legal status was unstable for a very long time.
The complaint argues that the statement suggested that the prosecution's decision was out of mercy alone.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]