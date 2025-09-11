Kobayashi Voices Resolve to Run in LDP Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi on Thursday voiced his resolve to run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's upcoming presidential election to pick the successor of outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

"I've made up my mind to face the party presidential election," Kobayashi told reporters after meeting with about 20 party colleagues, including Yasukazu Hamada, chairman of the House of Representatives' steering committee.

"I feel I can clear the hurdle" of collecting nominations from 20 LDP lawmakers, which is required to run for the party election, he added.

Kobayashi said he will hold a press conference next week to officially announce his candidacy.

Also on Thursday, Sanae Takaichi, another former economic security minister, met with former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and told him that she is planning to run in the election, informed sources said.

