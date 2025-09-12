Govt Reviews Mitsubishi-Led Group's Exit from Offshore Power Projects

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Thursday started looking into the factors that led a consortium including Mitsubishi Corp. and a Chubu Electric Power Co. unit to withdraw from wind power projects in three areas off Akita and Chiba prefectures.

Based on the results of the examination, the government will review the current bidding system for offshore wind power projects, aiming to present a direction by year-end to reopen bidding for the projects off Akita and Chiba at an early date.

Mitsubishi, a major Japanese trader, and Chubu Electric, which serves central Japan prefectures, announced the consortium's pullout from the projects last month.

As the reason for the decision, Mitsubishi noted that construction costs would more than double from the initial estimate due partly to soaring prices of construction materials.

In light of this, an expert panel of the industry and infrastructure ministries will discuss establishing a system to reduce costs for companies participating in such projects in order to facilitate the continuation of the projects.

