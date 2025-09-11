Komeito Mentions "Existential Crisis" after Losing Upper House Seats

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Komeito, the junior member of Japan's ruling coalition, on Thursday adopted an election review document recognizing its existential crisis.

Following the adoption, Komeito Secretary-General Makoto Nishida informed party leader Tetsuo Saito of his resignation, informed sources said.

Nishida, a four-term House of Councillors member, assumed the key party post in September last year and has remained in the post even after the party lost seats in the House of Representatives election last October.

In the July Upper House election, Komeito won only eight seats, the lowest figure since its founding. The document states that the party was unable to expand its support among the working generation, young people and independent voters.

Admitting a sense of rejection among voters toward establishment parties, the document notes, "The global trend toward multiparty politics has begun in earnest in Japan as well."

