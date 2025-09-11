Asian Black Bear Sightings in Japan Hit Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Asian black bear sightings in Japan totaled 12,067 cases from April to July, the highest figure since records began in 2009, it was reported at a government meeting on Thursday.

At the meeting, the Environment Ministry and other government agencies decided to strengthen calls for caution, as bear sightings are feared to increase this autumn due to an expected poor harvest of beech nuts, a key food source for bears.

The ministry believes that the increase in sightings reflects a growing bear population and reduced food availability due to high temperatures.

During the four-month period, there were 48 cases of bears hurting humans, around the same level as in the last five years. In July, the proportion of sightings in residential areas was higher than in ordinary years.

A revised law took effect on Sept. 1, allowing local governments to authorize the shooting of wild bears in urban areas. At Thursday’s meeting, the government confirmed the policy of smoothly implementing the law while ensuring the safety of local residents.

