Toyota to Resume Seeking Price Cuts from Small Suppliers

Nagoya, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. will seek price cuts from small parts suppliers for the first time in four years, it was learned Thursday.

The leading Japanese automaker will request lower prices for the half-year period beginning in October.

Toyota has refrained from requesting price cuts in semiannual negotiations with suppliers since April-September 2022, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising materials prices.

The company plans to consult with each supplier to determine the size of price cuts it will request, taking into account the supplier's management situation.

