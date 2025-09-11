Idemitsu Kosan to Launch Tender Offer for Fuji Oil

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co. said Thursday that it will launch a tender offer for major oil refiner Fuji Oil Co., currently an equity method affiliate, starting Friday.

Idemitsu Kosan is expected to spend about 26.1 billion yen to raise its stake in Fuji Oil from the current 22 pct to 92.5 pct and make it a subsidiary. Fuji Oil has decided to support the takeover bid.

The two companies plan to restructure their production systems in an integrated manner to ensure a stable oil supply.

Idemitsu Kosan will offer to buy Fuji Oil shares at 480 yen apiece, 44 pct higher than Fuji Oil's stock price at Thursday's market closing, at 333 yen. The tender offer will run through Oct. 28.

Among other major shareholders of Fuji Oil, the Saudi Arabian government will retain its 7.5 pct stake, while Kuwait Petroleum Corp., which also holds a 7.5 pct stake, is expected to apply for the tender offer.

